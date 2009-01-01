Home | News | General | Panic as ex-boxing champion lands in hospital and is battling for his life after testing positive for coronavirus

- Roberto Duran has joined the long list of celebrities to have tested positive for coronavirus

- The 69-year-old's son Robin confirmed that he was taken to the hospital after showing symptoms of a cold

- Duran was famously known for his rivalry with Sugar Ray Leonard in the middleweight division

Roberto Duran has tested positive for coronavirus and has been taken to the hospital after showing flu-like symptoms.

The former four-division weight champion fought for over five decades, with a record of 103 wins, 70 of them coming by the way of knockouts and 16 losses.

The 69-year-old who was known for his aggressive punching power, hails from Panama and retired from competitive boxing in 2001.

Duran's son Robin said on his Instagram account: "My father's exams have just arrived and confirm that he is positive for COVID-19.

"For now he still doesn't show symptoms, beyond a simple cold, he is not in intensive care, nor on a respirator, he is still under observation.

"The doctor tells us his lungs are fine and there are no signs of seriousness. Let's continue to have faith that everything will turn out well."

Roberto Duran, former prolific boxing champion tests positive to coronavirus. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nicknamed the 'Hands of Stone' won his first world title in 1972 before going on to win belts in three other divisions.

He had a trilogy fight with the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard but could only win the first fight. Duran retired on his stool in the second and lost the third bout.

Duran was also outclassed by Marvin Hagler and later lost top Thomas Hearns but won another middleweight title in 1989.

He also lost back-to-back fights against Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns but went on to win another middleweight title in 1989 by beating Iran Barkley.

