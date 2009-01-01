Home | News | General | See emotional videos from burial of veteran Nollywood actor Ogun Majek

- Veteran Nollywood actor Ogun Majek has been laid to rest according to Muslim rites

- The actor passed away on Thursday, June 25, in his Ibadan home

- Videos of his burial ceremony have surfaced online

Veteran Nollywood actor Gbolagade Akinpelu popularly known as Ogun Majek has been buried.

The Yoruba actor reportedly died on Thursday, June 25, at his Imalenfalafia residence in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Ogun Majek’s death was also confirmed by comic actor and president of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, who is popularly known as Mr Latin.

According to Muslim rites, the veteran has been buried just a few hours after his death. Videos of his burial were shared by actor and governor of TAMPAN for Ogun state, Owolabi Ajasa on his official Instagram page.

In the video shared online, the body of the late actor was seen wrapped in a mat. He was lifted by some men who headed towards his grave.

A crowd was seen gathered at the burial site while mourning voices were heard in the background.

When the men carrying the body of the late actor reached his grave, they dropped him on the floor, the mat used to carry him was taken away from his body and one could see the white cloth he was wrapped in.

As soon as his body was dropped in his grave, the voices of his relatives and daughter were heard crying as they mourned the entertainer.

Meanwhile, the actor who shared the videos of his burial prayed that the late actor would rest in peace.

Watch the video below:

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Gbenga Ajumoko died after battling illness for months.

The actor, who was from Ijebu, Ogun State, was said to have been hospitalised for over six months after he was diagnosed. He was being treated at a hospital in Sagamu, Remo in Ogun state.

According to reports, the entertainer was diagnosed with kidney failure and diabetes disease. It was also reported that he was earlier diagnosed with hypertension, which led to the failure of his kidneys.

