Home | News | General | How Giadom was disgraced out of NEC meeting after APC dissolved its NWC in dramatic turn - Insider reveals

- APC NEC meeting ended in dramatic fashion as the ruling party dissolved its NWC

- The self-proclaimed acting chair, Victor Giadom, was left in utter shock and disgrace

- An inside source in Abuja said he was stopped from addressing the press after the meeting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

What initially appeared to be a triumph for Victor Giadom on Thursday, June 25, turned out to be a massive blow on his political hope as All Progressive Congress (APC)'s national executive council meeting ended on a shocking dramatic note.

Giadom had prided himself the apple-eye of the ruling party's top echelon after imposing himself as the national chairman despite apparent opposition from the Adams Oshiomhole-led national working committee members.

After receiving the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari to summon APC meeting, little did Giadom know that he was digging his own political grave.

Nigerian man with 2 wives laments hardship under Buhari's administration, says he wants a 3rd wife

And at the NEC meeting which was attended by the president, the leaders of the National Assembly, governors and some top party chieftains, APC dissolved its NWC amid crisis threatening to implode.

The drastic decision of the party came on the heels of recommendations made by the president during a crucial meeting at the State House.

In place of the NWC, the party's NEC announced the composition of a caretaker committee to oversee a new national convention. The said committee is to be chaired by the governor of Yobe state, Mai Bala Muni.

Source disclosed that Giadom was left in shame after APC NEC dissolved the NWC on Thursday, June 25.

Source: UGC

Giadom was left astonished by the decision and all attempts to speak after the meeting was vehemently met with objection, The Nation reports.

According to an internal source, he wanted to speak but was stopped from doing so by the speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila was said to have told Giadom that he has ceased to be acting chairman of the party and he must not speak on matters concerning the party any more.

Edo election 2020: Three APC chieftains drag Obaseki to court over alleged certificate forgery

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that despite President Buhari's plea that all aggrieved members of APC withdraw all litigations to allow peace within the ruling party, members of the dissolved NWC have resolved to seek legal redress in court.

The members said that they would take legal action over the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to dissolve the national leadership of the party.

APC sacks NWC, appoints caretaker committee | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...