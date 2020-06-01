Home | News | General | Lagos govt confirms cause of Ajimobi’s death

Lagos State government has revealed what led to the death of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Recall that Ajimobi died on Thursday after battling coronavirus..

The 70-year old had battled the disease for weeks.

However, Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi on Friday said, Ajimobi died due to multiple organs’ failure resulting from COVID-19.

“We regret the death of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private COVID-19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

“The former Governor died from multiple organs’ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection.



“On behalf of COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander @jidesanwoolu and the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo state. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

