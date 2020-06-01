Home | News | General | Lagos govt confirms cause of Ajimobi’s death
JUST IN: FG shuts Kara bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
King Leopold II: The man who killed over 10 million Africans

Lagos govt confirms cause of Ajimobi’s death



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Lagos State government has revealed what led to the death of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Recall that Ajimobi died on Thursday after battling coronavirus..

alt

The 70-year old had battled the disease for weeks.

However, Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi on Friday said, Ajimobi died due to multiple organs’ failure resulting from COVID-19.

“We regret the death of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private COVID-19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

“The former Governor died from multiple organs’ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection.


“On behalf of COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander @jidesanwoolu and the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo state. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159