N-Power gives fresh update to applicants on registration process
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
N-Power, Federal Government’s youths empowerment programme, on Thursday, gave a fresh update to 2020 applicants on how they will prepare for registration.
N-Power made this known in a tweet via its official Twitter page..
It said: “Dear Intending N-Power 2020 Applicants,
“Here is how to prepare for the N-Power application.
“Remember;
“1. Portal opens 11.45pm, June 26, 2020.
“2. Application is FREE. Do NOT pay anyone to apply on the N-Power portal.
“3. Get a printout or accurate details of your BVN. ”
Recall that the Scheme had last week disclosed that its registration portal would be opened on June 26.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles