Bauchi First Lady Distributes Packs Of Sachet Water To Young Women As Start-Ups (Photos)



Bauchi State First Lady and wife of the Governor Her Excellency Hajiya (Dr.) Aishatu Bala Mohammed have distributed packs of sachet water (known locally as pure water) to young women in the state as start-ups.

Each of the young women went home with 10 packs of sachet water As start-up courtesy of Bauchi State First Lady, Aisha Bala Muhammad..

Hajiya Aishatu is an educator, humanitarian and longtime advocate who has taken a leading role in Abuja and Bauchi state to improve the life of people and help the less privileged.

Moreover, she established AL-MUHIBBAH FOUNDATION (AMF), a Non-Governmental Organization, NGO.

Through this NGO Hajiya Aishatu has been able to formalize her dreams and aspiration of helping the vulnerable and less privileged.

