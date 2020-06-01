Home | News | General | Some Airlines Already Sold Tickets to Customers, It is illegal – NCAA

Airlines have not been authorised to conduct test run flights, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt Musa Nuhu, has said.

Nuhu, who spoke at a webinar on Thursday regarding the status of the industry restart plan, said airlines who conducted shakedown flights during the course of the week had violated the regulator’s guidelines..

He said, “Airlines must make our work easier. No airline was authorised to do test run flight. It is creating problems for us.

“The airlines know who they are and they should desist from that. You have violated the terms. The airlines must comply with all the guidelines.

“I see airlines that have already sold tickets to customers. It is illegal. You cannot restart flights till you get approval.”

Chairman, NCAA COVID-19 Committee, Godwin Balang, told attendees that the preparedness levels of Owerri and Port Harcourt airports were hampering the industry restart plan.

Balang said the Lagos, Abuja and Kano airports scored over 85 per cent while Port Harcourt and Owerri, scored less than 40 per cent in the latest report.

He said, “Air Navigation Service is showing red. There are some areas that need work and that would be Owerri and Port Harcourt airport.”

Also, speaking at the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 on Thursday, the NCAA DG said the date for the reopening of the airspace to commercial flights would be announced next week while simulation flights are expected to be conducted on Saturday.

