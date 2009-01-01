Home | News | General | COVID-19: Daystar to equip 2000 members with business skills
COVID-19: Daystar to equip 2000 members with business skills



Daystar Christian Centre has disclosed plans to train over 2000 members of the church with skills that will serve as an “alternative form of income” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kenny Folarin, the church’s chief operation officer, the training, which will be virtual, will commence on Monday.

Folarin said the initiative is part of the church’s corporate social responsibilities to society.

“For us as a church, COVID -19 is not a period for lamentation but for minds liberation,” Folarin said.


“Our usual Daystar Skill Acquisition Programme (DSAP) will be held online this time around. It is an avenue where we train members and non-members alike to empower their minds with relevant skills to generate more income for themselves and families”.

Folarin said the coronavirus pandemic has changed the landscape of most operations and at such forward-thinking organisations must catch on its waves to advance their course.

Paul Nwaolisa, DSAP registrar, said the programme will hold via Zoom and about 10 skills which include fashion design, graphic design, generators repair, and cake making will be taught.


