PHOTOS: Yahaya Bello refuses to wear face mask after meeting with Buhari

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, refused to wear a face mask after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock on Friday.





Wearing of face mask is one of the measures put in place by health authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





While the other All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who were with him had their masks on during a media briefing after the meeting, Bello was the only one who did not have his face covered.





He has always insisted there is no COVID-19 in his state, even when reported cases were announced, he accused the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) of being fraudulent.





Three weeks ago, the governor imposed a 14-day lockdown on Kabba/Bunu local government area of the state following the index cases of COVID-19 in the state but he relaxed the lockdown after four days, insisting that Kogi is free of the disease.





Ahmad Ejibunu, chief imam of Kabba, and one of his aides had tested positive for the disease in Abuja after they were moved to the nation’s capital from a hospital in the state.





Below are pictures of the meeting.

Of the five governors in this picture, Bello is the only one without a mask

Only Buhari does not wear face mask during meetings

Bello wore a face mask at the meeting because it is compulsory





Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers