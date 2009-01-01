APC crisis: Buhari happy that there’s one less distraction, says Bagudu





Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi state, says the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been resolved and President Muhammadu Buhari is happy that there is one thing less to bother about.





Speaking with state house correspondents after the caretaker committee of the APC visited Buhari at the presidential villa on Friday, Bagudu said the president has keen interest in his party.





At the national executive committee of the APC on Thursday, the national working committee of the party was dissolved while Mai Buni, governor of Yobe, was appointed to head a caretaker committee.





Akpan Udoedehe, an APC chieftain from Akwa Ibom, was appointed secretary of the 13-man team saddled with the task of organising a national convention within six months.





Bugudu said Buhari does not interfere with the running of the party because he is focused on actualising the mandate given to him by Nigerians.





“He (Buhari) is happy that at last we have one less distraction… Mr President is conscious of the mandate given to him by Nigerians and even though he bothers a lot about his party, but what dominate his daily action are economy, security, transparency and the progress of Nigeria. So he’s very happy,” he said.





“This is a thank you visit to Mr President. I have in the delegation the brand new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi member of the Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Committee, representing the North-Central, His Excellency, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and myself.





“We thanked Mr President for all he has been doing for the Progressive family, which culminated in the visionary and momentous resolution of party disputes that took place yesterday. Testimonials, news, commentaries, media from across the country are all happy for what has been done yesterday.





“Equally, to appreciate all the gains that had been made under his capable, brilliant and visionary leadership. Our country is more food secured, the economy, though challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from the 2016 recession, is doing better than most countries in similar situation.





“Accountability has increased tremendously, we are hearing of security gains on daily basis in all parts of the country and those are what Mr President campaigned upon and Nigeria has one of the most robust responses to the coronavirus pandemic, all because of his thoughtful imaginative and patriotic leadership.





“At the same time, it’s to introduce, yet again, the Chairman of our Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention planning Committee, who is a very seasoned administrator and politician, the governor of Yobe State, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, and to thank him on behalf of the Progressive Governors’ Forum for deeming it so fit to include three governors in the committee: the Chairman, governor of Niger State and the governor of Osun State; Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola.”





Reacting to reports that some members of the dissolved NWC are unhappy with the development and would seek redress in court, Bagudu said: “Media says a lot of things, but Mr President is very clear that he received due legal advice and remember, before the 2019 primaries, Mr President demonstrated to everyone in this country that he will never sacrifice due process for expediency. Even when it was convenient to extend tenure of the then executive so that we don’t have a convention and primary at the same time, Mr President said no, no matter how tough it is, we are going to do the correct legal thing. So Mr President will never do anything which the constitutional provisions of party, talk less of the country, does not allow him to do.”





