Home | News | General | Ajimobi’s death, a great blow to progressives community - APC governors’ forum

- The Progressives Governors' Forum (PGF) has reacted to the death of the former governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi

- Ajimobi died on Thursday, June 25, from the complications arising from COVID-19

- Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the chairman of PGF, described Ajimobi's death as a great loss to the progressive community

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Following the passing away of the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have expressed sadness over the incident.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who is the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), described Ajimobi's demise as a great blow to the progressives community in the country.

Legit.ng gathered that Ajimobi who represented Oyo South in the Senate, was a two-term governor in the southwest state.

Edo election 2020: Obaseki fights hard to secure APC ticket, names Lalong, Sanwo-Olu to reconcile aggrieved members

The Kebbi state governor and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, addressing people of the state. Credit: Kebbi state government.

Source: UGC

The Kebbi state governor in a statement he personally signed and issued to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, June 26, on behalf of his colleagues in the PGF, said Ajimobi’s death was a “loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.”

His statement read in part: "We received the death of His Excellency, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, people and government of Oyo state and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

"His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community. We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. May the soul of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi rest in peace.”

Lagos governor reveals when schools will likely resume

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the special adviser on communication and strategy to Ajimobi, Bolaji Tunji, wrote a tribute in honour of his late boss.

It was reported that Ajimobi died in Lagos on Thursday, June 25, from complications arising from COVID-19.

Tunji, in a tribute published on his Facebook page on Friday, June 26, revealed how the politician made a journey of no-return from Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, to Abuja, the nation's capital.

According to him, it was during that fateful trip that the late senator took ill and did not recover. Ajimobi was until his death the deputy national chairman (south) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

How Nigeria's Covid-19 cases rose from 7000 to over 20,000 in one month | - on Legit TV

Breaking: Lagos directs senior civil servants to resume on June 8

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...