Home | News | General | FG reacts as protesters attack Nigerian embassy in Indonesia

- An attack on the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia by Nigerian citizens has been condemned by the federal government

- Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister of foreign affairs on Thursday, June 25, described the act as disgraceful and criminal

- The minister said punitive measures would be taken against those responsible for the attack

The ministry of foreign affairs has condemned the attack on the Nigerian embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia by Nigerian citizens.

Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister of foreign affairs on Thursday, June 25, described the act as disgraceful and criminal.

FG reacts as protesters attack Nigerian embassy in Indonesia

Source: UGC

He said efforts will be made to identify those responsible for the attack so that they can be punished.

Legit.ng learned that the attackers who vandalised the Nigerian embassy were protesting alleged discriminatory practices and infringement on their fundamental human rights by Indonesian immigration officials.

Meanwhile, one hundred and forty-five Nigerians stranded in Sudan amid the coronavirus pandemic have been evacuated by the federal government.

FG reacts to fake news on resumption of schools, makes clarification

The disclosure was made by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who said the evacuees departed Sudan at 9 am and arrived Nigeria at 12.45 on Friday, June 26.

The minister said the Nigerians landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He wrote on Twitter: “Air Sudan conveying 145 Nigerians departed Khartoum, Sudan at 9.00 am and arrives Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 12.45 pm today, Friday, 26, June 2020."

In another report, Nigerian evacuees from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, have arrived in Abuja as the federal government intensifies efforts to bring back stranded nationals amid COVID-19.

The disclosure was made by the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

As the deadly coronavirus cases increase globally, Nigerians abroad have been indicating interest to return to the country and the federal government has been responding to their request.

Lai Mohammed mourns legendary singer Majek Fashek

Also, fifty Nigerians stranded in Pakistan have arrived in Abuja on Friday, June 19, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said.

The commission made the disclosure via its Twitter page @nidcom_gov on Friday, saying all evacuees are now on compulsory 14 days self-isolation.

According to NIDCOM, the compulsory self-isolation is being observed according to the new protocol by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

How Nigeria's Covid-19 cases rose from 7000 to over 20,000 in one month | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...