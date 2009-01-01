Home | News | General | Despite having no hands, this African artist creates stunning portraits; social media is wowed by his masterpieces (video)

- Zithulele Dlamini epitomises the power of a positive attitude and determination to succeed

- Despite being born without hands, he still excels at his passion for creating works of art

- Dlamini featured in an inspirational video that showcases his amazing qualities

For most, the thought of losing both of their hands would be too scary to mention. Even more so, if you have a passion for the arts and drawing.

However, Zithulele Dlamini hasn't allowed this to deter him in his quest to make a living and fulfil his passion.

Despite having no hands, Dlamini still manages to create wonderful works of art, which generates a daily income.

In an inspirational video shared via YouTube, the talented artist revealed how his burning desire to create and be independent acts as the driving force for his success.

Dlamini touched on his love for art: "It's something I was born with. The main thing that inspired me was the fact that I had no hands."

Dlamini explained that he earns a decent living merely by holding onto items. This simple act always seems to impress passers-by on the streets in Durban.

Zithulele Dlamini

Source: UGC

The determined artist also revealed his dream to one day create a range of quality pens, with his name on it.

