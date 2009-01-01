Home | News | General | Nigerian man moved to tears after helping Uber driver who bashed his car, social media reacts (photos)

- A Nigerian man identified as Dr Braide has narrated how he helped an Uber driver who bashed his car and caused a damage of 105,000 naira

- He said he was moved to tears when the driver complained to someone on the phone that he had only made 2,600 naira on that day

- Dr Braide noted that he had to give the driver some money and released his car to him

A Nigerian man identified as Dr Dein Braide has narrated how he helped an Uber driver who bashed his car on Thursday, June 25.

The man with the Twitter handle @alabo_braide took to the social media platform to narrate the experience which he said humbled him.

He said he was unaware that the driver was driving one-way and before he realised it, the driver ripped off part of his car bumper.

Dr Braide said his mechanic came to the scene to assess the damage and said it would cost 105,000 naira to fix the car.

Nigerian man with 2 wives laments hardship under Buhari's administration, says he wants a 3rd wife

Part of his tweet read: "He drives to my estate and parks the car. I take pics to avoid unnecessary claims and then I see tears.

"My wife hears him tell someone in a call how he only managed to make N2600 the whole day. She walks up to him and give him 2k for transportation. On our way up to the apartment, she tells me to give him back his car.

"I agree, call him back and as I give him back his key, I see the shock and confusion on his face. He burst into tears and tries to dorbale (i didn't allow him do that).

Dr Dein Braide. Photo credit: @alabo_braide

Source: UGC

"Before I know it, I tear up. Giving him all the money I had in my bag. He couldn't drive for about 10mins after going into his car."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerian lady accuses Uti Nwachukwu of sexual abuse, narrates experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how a pregnant woman was blessed by a stranger who accosted her on the road and gave her $10,000 (N3,877,300) to take care of herself, her son and the baby she was expecting.

The stranger stopped to asked the woman a few questions and the woman told him she was pregnant, after which he extended the cash gift to her.

The woman, who couldn't believe her eyes, broke down in tears and doubted the Good Samaritan. But the man insisted that he was serious about the gift, after which she accepted it.

My life has changed! Female shoe cobbler says after getting help through Legit.ng| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...