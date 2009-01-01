Home | News | General | Bagudu, other APC governors visit Buhari after NWC dissolution, dismiss court threat by Oshiomhole’s camp

- President Buhari is happy with the resolution of the crisis in the APC, according to Governor Bagudu

- Bagudu who is the chairman of the APC governors' forum said this after leading some of his colleagues to visit the president on Friday at the villa

- The Kebbi state governor also dismissed the court threat by a faction of the APC loyal to Oshiomhole

The governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, says President Muhammadu Buhari is happy with the resolution of All Progressives Congress leadership crisis.

Bagudu who is the chairman of the APC governors' forum said this after he and some oh his counterpart paid a "thank you" visit to the president on Friday, June 26, at the Presidential Villa, The Sun reports.

Others at the villa are the new chairman of the APC caretaker committee and Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni, and Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Recall that the ruling party dissolved its National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday, June 25, on the recommendation of President Buhari at the emergency NEC meeting.

Governor Bagudu said President Buhari does not interfere in the running of the party but focuses on actualising the mandate given to him by Nigerians.

“He (Buhari) is happy that at last, we have one less distraction because Mr President is conscious of the mandate given to him by Nigerians and even though he bothers a lot about his party, but what dominates his daily action are economy, security, transparency and the progress of Nigeria. So he’s very happy,” he said.

Reacting to the report that some party members are not happy with the resolution of the party and have threatened court action, Bagudu dismissed it as media fabrication.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the crisis rocking the APC may be far from being over as the faction of the ruling party loyal to Adams Oshiomhole was considering court action.

Meanwhile, what initially appeared to be a triumph for Giadom on Thursday turned out to be a massive blow on his political hope as the NEC meeting ended on a shocking dramatic note.

Giadom had prided himself the apple-eye of the ruling party's top echelon after imposing himself as the national chairman despite apparent opposition from the Oshiomhole-led national working committee members.

After receiving the backing of President Buhari to summon APC meeting, little did Giadom know that he was digging his own political grave.

Giadom was reportedly left astonished by the dissolution of the NWC and all attempts to speak after the meeting was vehemently met with objection.

According to an internal source, he wanted to speak but was stopped from doing so by the speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila was said to have told Giadom that he has ceased to be acting chairman of the party and he must not speak on matters concerning the party any more.

Huge reactions have been trailing the development unfolding in the ruling party on social media. Saheed Arisekola commented on Facebook: "Set of uncared Democratic leaders that always allow their own personal interest to override that of the masses."

"This is what they called politics. No more faction again because everything have been dissolved. I love the brain behind this scene," Christopher Francis said.

Eze Omenma Jesus alleged: "They have finally return the party to the real owners, I mean the north and they will pick up their chosen candidate from the north that is called Northern agenda"

