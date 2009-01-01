Home | News | General | Liverpool named greatest champions in Premier League's history, break Man United's record

- Liverpool have been proven to be the best Premier League side in history

- Jurgen Klopp's men clinched the title with eight games left to play

- Man United formerly hold the record, winning the league with five matches to spare

Liverpool became the greatest English team of all-time after confirming their status as Premier League champions following Chelsea's win over Man City,

The Reds have eight games left to spare, a record which no English side have achieved in the history of the Premier League.

The Anfield giants broke Manchester United's initially feat of five games left to play after picking just one loss in 31 matches so far.

Jurgen Klopp's side have an incredible 28 wins, suffering just one loss against Watford and just two draws against rivals.

Liverpool are EPL's greatest team with 8 matches to spare, break United's record. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Independent have now ranked Premier League teams from their best to worst.

28. Blackburn Rovers 1994-95

27. Manchester United 2000-01

26. Manchester United 1992-93

25. Manchester United 1996-97

24. Leicester City 2015-16

23. Manchester United 2012-13

22. Manchester United 2010-11

21. Manchester United 1999-2000

20. Manchester United 2002-03

19. Manchester City 2013-14

18. Manchester United 1995-96

17. Chelsea 2014-15

16. Manchester United 1993-94

15. Chelsea 2005-06

14. Manchester United 2006-07

13. Manchester City 2011-12

12. Chelsea 2016-17

11. Chelsea 2009-10

10. Arsenal 1997-98

9. Arsenal 2001-02

8. Manchester United 2008-09

7. Arsenal 2003-04

6. Manchester United 1998-99

5. Manchester City 2018-19

4. Chelsea 2004-05

3. Manchester City 2017-18

2. Manchester United 2007-08

1. Liverpool 2019-20

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jurgen Klopp became part of Liverpool's history after helping the club win their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Chelsea's impressive 2-1 victory over their rivals Man City at Stamford Bridge handed the Reds the title seven matches before the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Several Liverpool stars were spotted in the public watching closely the Chelsea vs Man City game.

Legit.ng also reported that Liverpool won the Premier League in dramatic fashion as players were spotted having a wild party in someone's garden.

Willian scored the decisive penalty that gave Chelsea the 2-1 win over former champions Man City as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain were see jumping for joy.

Willian's penalty sent Man City to a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea and ensured the Reds won their first title in 30 years.

