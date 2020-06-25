Home | News | General | Lagos state government reveals cause of Ajimobi’s death

- The Lagos government has made an official statement about the circumstances surrounding the death of Abiola Ajimobi, ex-governor of Oyo state

- Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner of health, said COVID-19 complications were the remote causes of Ajimobi's death

- The commissioner made the disclosure in a tweet on Friday, June 26

The Lagos state government has revealed the cause of the death of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state.

Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner of health disclosed in a tweet on Friday, June 26, that the former governor died of multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection.

The Lagos government has disclosed that Abiola Ajimobi died of complications from COVID-19 infection. Photo credits: Connect Nigeria/FlashinfoNg

"We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private #COVID19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from #COVID19 infection," he tweeted.

Abayomi on behalf of the Lagos state government expressed condolences to the family of the ex-governor and the people of Oyo state.

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has revealed that the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, had lung surgery before he passed away.

The Ekiti governor made the disclosure when he reacted to the death of the politician.

Fayemi said he personally followed developments about the former governor’s health before he passed away.

He said he was aware when news of Ajimobi’s lung surgery broke and was happy when the former governor showed signs of recovery.

The governor, however, said his hope sank when he heard that Ajimobi had slipped into a coma.

In another news report, the daughter of former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Abisola Kola-Daisi, has celebrated her dad on 2020 Father’s Day.

In an Instagram post, the beautiful daughter called Ajimobi her favourite dad, adding that he is God’s greatest gift to her.

She said that Ajimobi taught her so many important things that have become a very big part of her today. Abisola said that she is using today to relive every moment she had with her dad.

Abisola also thanked her dad for always being available whenever they needed him. She added that with everything going, she has chosen to be at peace.

Ajimobi’s daughter said she hopes everything she has prayed for is happening already.

