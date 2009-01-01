Home | News | General | Edo election: APC chieftain releases bombshell, says it will be difficult for Ize-Iyamu to defeat Obaseki

- A chieftain of the APC, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has expressed concern that the party may be defeated during the governorship election of Edo state

- Wali said that it would be difficult for the candidate of APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to defeat Obaseki

- Obaseki became the candidate of PDP after dumping APC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Kingsley Wenenda Wali, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, has declared that it would be difficult to defeat Governor Godwin Obaseki in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.

Leadership reports that Wali blamed the suspended national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for the crisis rocking the ruling party. He made this declaration when he appeared on a live television programme monitored in Port Harcourt,

Edo election 2020: Three APC chieftains drag Obaseki to court over alleged certificate forgery

Legit.ng gathered that he said it would be difficult for the candidate of APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to win the election considering the tendencies behind Obaseki, adding that the APC under Adams Oshiomhole got it wrong by pushing the governor away.

The governorship candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Source: Twitter

He said: “Adams Oshiomhole must take full responsibility for the crisis in the APC. We should never have Oshiomhole to run any party, he has no business managing a political party.”

The APC chieftain wondered why some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) would oppose a meeting approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the national leader of the party.

Wali said: “The problem we have in our political space is that most people who claim to be politicians are not politicians because I don’t know how you said you are a politician, yet you are afraid of discussing issues. You should be able to go anywhere people are gathered to discuss your issues.

Edo 2020: Primary election will be transparent and fair - APC assures Obaseki

“Let’s assume that chief Victor Giadom is not the authentic national chairman of the APC, let’s even assume that he doesn’t have the right to call for the NEC meeting. Why do we have a problem with the NEC meeting? The NEC is the biggest organ of the party.

“Don’t forget the issue we have in the APC is the struggle for space and political power between members of the National Working Committee. The way the NWC is presently constituted, there are a lot of question marks on some people.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the APC on Thursday, June 25, dissolved its NWC amid a crisis threatening to implode the ruling party.

It was reported that the drastic decision of the party came on the heels of recommendations made by President Buhari during a crucial meeting on Thursday, June 25.

Edo election: Obaseki will win any form of primary - Edo deputy governor declares

The dissolution of the APC's NWC was announced on the Twitter page of President Buhari's special assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad.

The party's National Executive Council announced the composition of a caretaker committee to oversee a new national convention.

APC sacks NWC, appoints caretaker committee | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...