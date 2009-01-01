Home | News | General | Living with my deaf parents was not easy, I always had to be there as an interpreter to them - Woman narrates

- Bulelwa Madikane has shared her amazing story of success despite numerous challenges

- Madikane grew up as the eldest child of deaf parents and had to act as their interpreter throughout her childhood

- The woman posted her story on Facebook and inspired people with her courage and determination

Bulelwa Madikane has shared an inspiring story on Facebook about how she grew up; her childhood was different from other children.

Both her parents are deaf and she had to help her parents communicate, one of the most challenging was at parent evenings when she had to help her dad and principal communicate.

The stigma of the community was a challenge in itself and had at times caused Bulelwa considerable concern.

She also had power, being the eldest child, she matured faster than others and knew all the family secrets due to her acting as her parent's interpreter.

A collage showing the successful woman. Photo source: Facebook/Buleiwa

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng discovered that Bulelwa acknowledges she is where she is today thanks to her parents for what they had done for her.

Her moving story has inspired South Africans, who shared their thoughts:

Musa Maseko: "Well done and thank God for your parents. I do not wanna lie to you but we all have different hurting moments of our childhood to tell. But they always have a happy ending and we are what we are because of our past. God loves us all. Amen sister."

Michelle Ferreira De Oliveira: "Congratulations to you and your parents! They must be so proud! Many blessings for your future!"

Eunice NthaBi Sikwane: "You are a gold darling... you all are amazing. Keep going, you are an inspiration ❤❤"

Trudy Wyngaard: "Well done, your perseverance paid off. Congrats to you and your parents. You made them proud. ❤️"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Vee Kativhu, a young brilliant black lady who is also a popular YouTuber gained admission to study for her master's at Harvard University after graduating from Oxford.

Narrating her story in different posts sighted by Legit.ng on her Twitter handle, Vee indicates that she was raised by a single parent from Zimbabwe and went through many struggles.

When Vee's father passed on, the young woman had to leave her home country, learn English, attend disruptive state schools, and work long hours to help her mother.

How I graduated with a 6.0 CGPA - University of Ibadan best Geology student | Legit TV

[embedded content]

