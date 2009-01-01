Home | News | General | Federal government does it again, brings back 145 Nigerians stranded in Sudan amid COVID-19

- The federal government has evacuated 145 Nigerians that were stranded in Sudan

- According to the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the evacuees arrived in Abuja on Friday, June 26

- Onyeama says they departed Sudan at 9 am and arrived in Abuja at 12.45 pm

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

One hundred and forty-five Nigerians stranded in Sudan amid the coronavirus pandemic have been evacuated by the federal government.

The disclosure was made by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who said the evacuees departed Sudan at 9 am and arrived Nigeria at 12.45 on Friday, June 26.

The minister said the Nigerians landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: Premium Times

Source: UGC

He wrote on Twitter: “Air Sudan conveying 145 Nigerians departed Khartoum, Sudan at 9.00 am and arrives Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 12.45 pm today, Friday, 26, June 2020."

Menstrual Day: FG launches sanitary pads distribution project for menstruating women, girls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian evacuees from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, arrived in Abuja.

The disclosure was made by the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

As the deadly coronavirus cases increase globally, Nigerians abroad have been indicating interest to return to the country and the federal government has been responding to their request.

In other news, at just 12 years old, Jahkil Jackson from Chicago in the United States is impacting lives with his generous blessing bags for the less privileged.

The young philanthropist and his organisation have been a blessing to many.

The young Chicagoan has helped over 20,000 homeless people with his “blessing bags’’.

Usually, blessing bags contain snacks, travel-size toiletries, socks, a bottle of water, grooming supplies, and other items that homeless people can use. He also provides care packages to senior citizens in his community.

COVID-19 hits northern state again as lawmaker, 3 others die

While many his age are yet to come to a decision about what they want to become in life, Jackson is living one of his many dreams.

In 2016, he was also made a Youth Ambassador for one of the world’s leading anti-poverty organisations, Heartland Alliance.

Jackson was even recognised by former US president Barack Obama because of his work in the community.

COVID-19: Nigerians speak on effects of ease of lockdown| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...