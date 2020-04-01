Home | News | General | Insecurity: Rejig service chiefs, Ex-IYC president urges Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FORMER President of Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) development activist, Dr Chris Ekiyor has called on President Muhammadu Buhar to rejig the service chiefs to curtail the alarming rate of insecurity across the country.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City yesterday, Ekiyor said there something fundamentally wrong with the armed forces which he traced to their leadership as posited that it is strange that men of the Nigerian armed forces who have excelled on foreign missions and singlehandedly restored sanity to several countries in West Africa could be battling to curtail the activities of book haram and bandits that keep killing innocent Nigerians in their hundreds.

He said: “ Any President, whether from the minority or majority, will first be patriotic to the Nigerian state and I am convinced that the President has that spirit.



“He would not want a country under him to backslide towards civil war or unrest or a state carved out under his watch. So, to that extent I think he is compassionate and concerned about the security situation. But as a citizen, like every other, I am concerned that the effort that the security chiefs are making has been heavily politicized. I am confident that the same Nigerian Army that went to ECOMOG, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Gambia and even South Sudan, have the capacity to deal with these bandits.



“In this country, so much money have been approved for security, I think that the service chiefs need to be rejigged. Doing the same thing always and expecting a different result is wasting government funds. It seems these service chiefs have run out of idea on what to do.

The President must take the bold step as Commander-in-Chief to review the situation and reenergize the system by way of appointing new service chiefs with a mandate to get result.



“If these people are not checkmated, what is happening in Libya, Sudan, Middle East countries and other troubled countries will be child’s play. Nigerians are courageous people, what they lack is motivation in terms of equipment and authorisation to use.

These terrorists have succeeded in infiltrating our communities and Nigerian Army as spies. We should retaliate; we are a country, what is happening to our strategy? It is either the service chiefs have compromised and become political or they have completely lost focus.

The military are the best intelligence officers globally and they are respected for their intellect and orderliness, but that is lacking in our military at the moment.

