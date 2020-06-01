Home | News | General | CAN recount late Ajimobi’s contribution to the spread of Christianity in Oyo

Abiola Ajimobi

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Friday commiserated with the family of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi who died of Coronavirus complications in Lagos on Thursday.

The apex Christian body, in a statement by its National President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, which was issued on his behalf by Pastor Bayo Oladeji, his media aide, described Ajimobi’s death as a painful loss to the Church in Oyo state.

He also recounted the efforts the late politician made to foster peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims in the state during his 8-year tenure as governor of the State.

The statement reads in part, “The Christian Association of Nigeria, with a heavy heart, commiserates with the family of the late governor and senator of the Federal Republic for this very painful loss.

“At the same time, we commiserate with the incumbent governor of Oyo State, Engineer ‘Seyi Makinde and the entire people of Oyo State over this irreplaceable loss.

“We could recollect that the late Governor Ajimobi transformed the landscape of Oyo State in his eight years of leadership of the state, especially in the area of road construction in some cities of the state. He would equally be remembered for allowing religious bodies to peacefully co-exist in the state.

“Though a Muslim, he gave the Christian body in the state the opportunity of contributing to the progress of Oyo State, most especially by permitting the Christian women in the state to organise regular prayers in the state and allowing it to be covered live by both the Radio and Television arms of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo, (BCOS).

“Additionally, he did not only allow Christmas Carols to be organised by the state every year and covered life, he equally attended himself. He thus made the event an opportunity to be in touch in large numbers, with the Christian community of the State.

“Though he was not an angel just like all of us, he did his best for the people of Oyo State, ensuring that peace reigned throughout his two-term tenure.

“The world is a stage where God gives each of us the platform to do our best and then leave the stage. Our prayer is that each of us would do our best to serve our generation according to the will of God before we are called home.

“Once again, we pray for the family of the late governor, the government and people of Oyo State that God would grant you all the fortitude to bear the loss.”

