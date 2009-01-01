Home | News | General | Ajimobi for burial June 28 in Ibadan - Aide

Former governor of Oyo state, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, would be buried on June 28.

According to Bolaji Tunji, late Ajimobi’s Media Aide, he former governor would be buried at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan by 12 noon.

According to him, details of the burial ceremony were worked out by the family in consultation with the Lagos and Oyo state governments.

“Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke-Ado, Ibadan at 12 noon on June 28 after the traditional Muslim prayers,’’ he said.

Tunji said that the family had appealed to the people to observe strict COVID-19 protocols during the burial.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that death is the end of all aspirations, and for Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, life beyond 70 can only be in next life after the former governor of Oyo state lost the battle to complications from coronavirus on Thursday, June 25.

Coming in at the time when the political fraternity of Oyo state and the national ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC), needed his elderly wisdom and enviable political experiences, Ajimobi's death broke with shock and silence.

The former governor was said to be hospitalised at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos on June 2, but he never recovered from the infection after his health deteriorated.

If anything could describe Senator Abiola Ajimobi, it would definitely be his bold ideas, rub-hitting speeches and his dauntless courage - the reason he was adorned with a pseudonym "Constituted Authority" following his viral daredevil response to the protest of students of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) in 2018.

Gentle and outspoken, in 2019 when he clocked the age of 70, the former governor made stunning disclosures about his family and how no male child from his paternal side reached that milestone including his father.

Ajimobi, who earlier said he would like to die at 70, said as a male child from his paternal side, it is a grace to hit that milestone considering the life span of those before him.

"Almighty for sparing my life to live this long, particularly from my own paternal side; nobody has ever lived to be 70; all male children, including my father and his own father, his brothers," Ajimobi said.

"I believe it is something to be grateful to God for and I must express my profound gratitude to God Almighty for sparing my life this far because I feel very healthy and in happiness and joy."

Ajimobi hoped to live longer but destiny said no. Who are we in the hands of gods who kill us for their sports as Shakespeare said?

