Ronaldo scores another penalty as Juventus thrash Lecce in entertaining Serie A game

- Juventus vs Lecce saw the defending champion record a comprehensive victory over the visitors

- All four goals were scored in the second half as Lecce played an hour with ten men

- Juve move seven points clear at the top of the table ahead of Lazio

Juventus vs Lecce ended 4-0 in favour of Maurizio Sarri's men as they move seven points clear of second place Lazio on the Serie A table

Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs de Ligt all got their names on the scoresheet as the Old Lady were unstoppable at the Allianz Stadium

Chances were few are far between in the first half but the talking points of the period was when Fabio Lucioni was shown a straight red card in the 32nd minute for a professional foul.

The Italian defender made a defensive blunder when Rodrigo Bentancur capitalized on his mistake as the Juve midfielder was brought from his move towards goal.

Ronaldo should have put the Biaconeri up as he was left unmarked from a Miralem Pjanic's set-piece but the Portuguese striker could not direct his header on target.

Just before half time, Federico Bernardeschi missed from close range after sliding in from a Ronaldo's low cross. The first half ended 0-0.

The deadlock was finally broken as a mistake from the Lecce defence set up Ronaldo who laid a pass to Dybala and the Argentine scored his trademark goal to make it 1-0 in the 53rd minute.

Juve were given the chance to make it 2-0 after Ronaldo was brought down in the box and the 35-year-old made no mistake as he shot it straight down the middle to make it 2-0.

Substitute Higuain continued the onslaught after Ronaldo provided a back-heeled assist for the Argentine to make it 3-0 in the 83rd minute.

Three minutes later, Matthijs de Ligt was at the end of a cross from Douglas Costa to make it 4-0 as Juve were cruising on the night. Juve maintain top spot in Serie A.

