Home | News | General | Opposition governors planning to truncate Nigeria's democracy - APC youths

- An All Progressives Congress youth group has alleged plans by some opposition governors to destabilise the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

- The youth group said the governors are collaborating within some disgruntled politicians with the ruling party

- According to the group, the disgruntled politicians are also planting seeds of discord within the military

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The APC Youth Solidarity Network (APCYSN) on Friday, June 26, vowed to resist any attempt by some governors in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to truncate Nigeria's democracy and take over power from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said there is an ongoing plot to trigger a mutiny in the ranks of the military to give advantage to Boko Haram terrorists and rubbish the efforts of the service chiefs.

In a statement signed by APCYSN's coordinator, Danesi Momoh, the youth group alleged that while the federal government is battling and winning the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the disgruntled politicians are planting seeds of tribal discord within the military.

Retention of military chiefs is a disservice to Nigeria - Group tells Buhari

Momoh said his group had intercepted hate messages sent to poison the minds of young officers from the south, so as to encourage them not to obey orders from their superiors.

The group, however, strongly warned: "these unpatriotic elements to stay away from this cause of action because it is not in the interest of the country".

It added that such open invitation to overthrow the current government is a serious issue which should not be toyed with.

President Buhari took over power after winning the 2015 presidential election. Photo credit: Aso Rock

Source: Facebook

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his handling of insecurity, COVID-19 and APC crisis, the group passed a vote of confidence on the service chiefs and others involved in securing the lives of Nigerians.

He, however, said the group is not alarmed because its members know that these are temporary setbacks which are normal on the path to greater nationhood that can be overcome with the right counter-strategies.

He also alleged that the PDP governors who are working in with some APC leaders who have not been favoured in the recent power tussle within the party want to heat the polity.

Subsidy: NLC accuses federal government of paying oil marketers N168 billion

He said they aim to create an atmosphere of chaos and political cataclysm for the overthrow of the current administration and have indicated that they are not averse to a military coup since it has become clear that they cannot make any headway in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Momoh added: "We strongly advise these unpatriotic elements to stay away from this cause of action because it is not in the interest of the country."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a chieftain of the APC in Rivers state, Kingsley Wali, said it would be difficult to defeat the incumbent governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Wali said the crisis currently rocking the APC should be blamed on the national chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole.

APC vows to sack members who accept appointments from PDP

Also, a former spokesperson of the party's national working committee, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that the dissolution of the organ was timely.

Issa-Onilu said that the ruling party was at the verge of hitting the rock with many litigations from rival factions, court orders and counter-orders.

APC sacks NWC, appoints caretaker committee | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...