EFCC chases Nigerian looters to Ghana

- Nigerian looters hiding in Ghana are no longer safe from EFCC according to Magu

- According to the EFCC boss, Nigeria's wealth stashed there will be recovered

- Going further, Magu said the EFCC is partnering with its counterpart in Ghana

Some Nigerians who have looted the country are hiding in Ghana, Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says.

According to him, the commission was putting resources together to go after them and recover the country’s wealth stashed in that country.

He disclosed this when a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP) visited the commission’s headquarters.

Magu added that the anti-graft agency is partnering with its counterpart in Ghana on the impending asset recovery operation.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that for defrauding 194 widows to the tune of N781,800.00, Ramat Mohammed (alias Gaddafi), has been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment.

The sentence was read by Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno state high court. The convicted was an ex-Borno state judiciary officer.

Mohammed was arraigned before the judge by the Maiduguri zonal office of the EFCC on two count-charges bordering on obtaining by false pretence and advance fee fraud and other fraud-related offences.

He was alleged to have forged and sold a Food Collection Card, in the name of a non-governmental organisation, to the widows, to the tune of N781,800,000, without delivering any food.

Legit.ng had also reported that EFCC said the agency was not involved in the arrest of popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity Raymond Igbalodely popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The disclosure was made by the chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu, Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng recalls that Hushpuppi was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alongside his colleagues by International Police (Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged fraud.

The EFCC boss said the anti-graft agency is not all about arrest and prosecution of internet fraudsters but also involved in rehabilitating the suspects.

