Home | News | General | Man United 'tell' top Arsenal star to leave the Emirates for a move to Old Trafford

- Matteo Guendouzi could be leaving Arsenal this summer for a move to Man United

- Solskjaer and his chiefs are said to be interested in the signing of the Frenchman

- Manchester United are currently occupying fifth position on the Premier League table

Manchester United have reportedly joined Paris-Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the race to sign Arsenal attacking midfielder Matteo Guendouzi who has been impressive for the Gunners.

Since former Arsenal coach Unai Emery took Matteo Guendouzi to the Emirates stadium, the Frenchman has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

But according to the latest report, the 21-year-old is said to have informed Arsenal chiefs that he wants to leave the Gunners this summer for a new challenge elsewhere.

Recently, Matteo Guendouzi was the major discussion of fans and pundit following his antics in the Gunners' defeat against Brighton in the Premier League.

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

Mikel Arteta however decided to drop him from his squad that beat Southampton in which the Frenchman was said not to be happy with the situation.

Guendouzi appeared to lose his head at the Amex last weekend, lashing out at Neal Maupay following Bernd Leno's injury before grabbing his compatriot by the throat.

It then also emerged that he had been making unsavoury taunts at the Seagulls players over their comparative salaries.

Arsenal are currently occupying ninth position on the Premier League table with limited or no hope of them qualifying for the Champions League next season.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Matteo Guendouzi: Man United join Barcelona in race to sign Arsenal star (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League side Arsenal have been dealt with a major blow following the death of their legend Theo Foley who died at the age of 83 after brief illness.

Pinnick reveals it will cost NFF whopping N300m to organize 1 game for Super Eagles due to COVID-19

In 1989 when the Gunners won the league title ending their 18 years of wait, Theo Foley was the assistant of the then manager George Graham.

During his active playing days, Theo Foley played for clubs like Exeter City, Burnley, Charlton and Northampton before he retired from the round leather game.

The deceased did not enjoy active playing time at the national team as he was only able to play nine games for the Republic of Ireland.

When Arsenal won the league title in 1989, it was a great battle between the Gunners and Liverpool who were also fighting to win the crown.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...