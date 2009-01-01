Home | News | General | Tinubu speaks on Buhari's elections

- Tinubu says he did not spend N33bn on Buhari's elections

- According to the former state governor, this is a fabrication against his person

- Going further, Tinubu insists Nigerians elect Buhari

Following allegations that he claimed to have sponsored the elections of President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu has denied the report.

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he did spend N35 billion on the in 2015 and 2019 as being claimed.

According to a report, Tinubu was reported to have said this while having a discussion with Bisi Akande, former interim chairman of the APC.

Tinubu was reported to have accused the president of betraying him, The Cable reports.

However, Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu dismissed the claims.

“The authors of the libelous report claimed Asiwaju made the allegation in a discussion with former APC Interim Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande,” the statement read.

“Firstly, no one person elected President Buhari. He was elected by the generality of Nigerian electorate. Asiwaju Tinubu would not arrogate you himself the commendable decision taken by the people. Also, that outlandish claim only existed in the imagination of the authors of the story.

“Asiwaju rooted for President Buhari’s election and in 2015 and re-election in 2019 along with other right-thinking political leaders and teeming members of APC and Nigerians across the country.

“He has no reason to regret the rightful decision or describe President Buhari as ‘ungrateful’. He remains steadfast in his support for the president and the programmes and policies of his administration as he has always been.

“Nothing has occurred to warrant any change of heart.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a civil society organisation, Centre for Public Trust (CPT), has lamented that the current crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a handiwork of organised centrifugal forces who are interested in capturing the presidency in 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by the acting senior program officer of the group, Mr Simon Pam, titled: APC Crisis: The Hand of Esau and the Voice of Jacob.

The non-profit group expressed fear at the turn of events in the APC and predicted that the crisis in Edo state may lead to needless bloodshed during the forthcoming elections.

They called on the security agencies to stay on alert to avert any outbreak of disorder. Furthermore, the statement warned Nigerians to be aware that those behind the current crisis are part of a plot “coordinated and funded by a man who wants the soul of APC at all costs to feather the nest of his 2023 ambition.”

“This well-known merchant of mischief and apostle of primitive accumulation should come clear and stop the proxy war now,” the group said.

The group further stated that many observers are waiting and watching keenly for the cataclysmic implosion of the APC.

According to the statement, “the characters who are the faces of the crisis especially Igo Aguma and Hillard Etta are dubious political jobbers with a long history of duplicity.”

The group observed that while it is not their duty to meddle into internal issues of a political party, discerning Nigerians can see through what is going on.

The group warned those it described as political traders to spare suffering Nigerians a moment to cope with the ongoing health and economic crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The ruling party has been embroiled in several shades of political conflict among contending forces in the forthcoming elections in Edo state.

The CPT said it will be deploying two hundred election observers during the forthcoming elections in Edo and Ondo states.

