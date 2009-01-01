Home | News | General | The main reason Buhari dissolved APC NWC - Chieftain finally opens up

- It is believed that the APC was not in its best state when its national working committee was dissolved by President Mummadu Buhari on Thursday, June 25

- A member of the dissolved committee, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that the move support by the ruling party's NEC came at the right time

- Quoting the president, Issa-Onilu said that the APC was actually hanging on a cliff due to internal crisis and rivalry

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the former spokesman of the defunct national working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has that the dissolution of the organ was timely.

Issa-Onilu noted that just as President Muhammadu Buhari mentioned in his recommendations on Thursday, June 25, the ruling party was at the verge of hitting the rock with many litigations from rival factions, court orders and counter-orders.

Edo election 2020: Three APC chieftains drag Obaseki to court over alleged certificate forgery

The former NWC member said: "Like the President said, the party was ominously hanging on a cliff and as expected, something had to give way because the APC could not have continued along that obvious path of destruction."

He went on to say that President Buhari's recommendation was based on legal advice and painstaking consultations and as such, were well thought of.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following the dissolution of the APC's NWC, Victor Giadom had reacted saying “no victor, no vanquished.”

Legit.ng recalled that at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting Giadom convened which was attended by the president, the leaders of the National Assembly, governors and some top party chieftains, APC dissolved its NWC.

APC National Executive Council meeting

Source: UGC

The drastic resolution of the party came on the heels of recommendations made by the president during a crucial meeting at the State House.

In place of the NWC, the party's NEC announced the composition of a caretaker committee to oversee a new national convention chaired by the governor of Yobe state, Alhaji Mai Bala Muni.

African development bank authorises independent probe of Akinwumi Adesina

The decision came as a shock especially for Giadom who has been parading himself as the party's national chairman. Reacting after the meeting in a series of tweets, Giadom said against all odds, the collective decision of the entire NEC will prevail.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

He said: "I also promised to stand by any decision decided. President Buhari, in his remarks recommend the immediate discontinuation of all pending litigation involving the party and its members; ratifying the primary election conducted in Edo state," Giadom said in a tweet.

“Finally there is No Victor, No Vanquished. The Togetherness and cohesion Of Our Great Party Has Always Been Our Prayers.”

APC sacks NWC, appoints caretaker committee | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...