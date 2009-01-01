Home | News | General | Why I'm sure I'll be governor for another 4 years - Obaseki

- Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that he is sure of retaining his seat in Edo for the next four years

- Obaseki emerged the flag bearer of the PDP at the governorship primary election

- The governor said that with the divine help of God and the support of members of the party in the state, he will be victorious

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

After clinching the Peoples Democratic ticket for the governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday, June 26, expressed certainty of victory.

Obaseki said that his victory at the PDP primary election means the triumph over the forces against the progress of the party.

He said that the development marked an aspect of a strenuous walk to political freedom in the state.

The governor said: “Today, history is being made in Nigeria, because the victory we are celebrating today has been a long and strenuous walk, strenuous walk to the political freedom which has culminated in my election as a flag-bearer of our great party. By the grace of God, I will be governor again for another four years."

Edo election: Obaseki will win any form of primary - Edo deputy governor declares

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state

Source: UGC

Obaseki expressed his deep gratitude to delegates and members of the party who voted for him in the Edo primary election.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obaseki had finally reacted to the lawsuit barring him from participating in the forthcoming Edo state PDP primary election.

Legit.ng recalled that following a suit filed by one of the PDP aspirants in Edo state, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had stopped the opposition party from fielding in Governor Obaseki in its primary poll.

Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama who prayed to the Rivers court insisted that Obaseki did not purchase PDP form or undergo screening within the initial schedule.

Reacting to the claim through his media aide Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said the verdict cannot stand because it was against his right to associate freely.

Obaseki said as long as he did not break the laws of the constitution, there was no reason his rights should be disrespected.

Edo, Ondo 2020: Falana names one major thing to reduce tension

The governor also said that the waiver he was granted by the national working committee of the opposition party was in due process with the constitution.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Primate Ayodele: Oshiomhole should stop fighting God's project | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...