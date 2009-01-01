Home | News | General | Hushpuppi: Freeze finally addresses relationship with alleged fraudster, says he didn't know him to be a criminal (video)

- Media personality Daddy Freeze has come out to speak about his relationship with Ray Hushpuppi

- Freeze in a video shared on Instagram explained that he didn’t know the alleged fraudster to be a criminal at the time they met

- The radio star also star shared throwback video from a radio program at Cool FM in which Hushpuppi’s income was a subject of discussion

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze, has finally come out to clear the air and address Nigerians who have been trolling him over his relationship with alleged internet fraudster, Ray Hushpuppi.

Freeze in a post shared on his verified Instagram page noted that he should not be addressing the issue at all but has been forced to do so because of the misconceptions and nonsense making the rounds in the online community.

This was followed by the former COOL FM OAP introducing a video which was recorded a year ago when he was still working at the radio station.

The video captured the moment Freeze and co-hosts were talking about Hushpuppi’s income. One of his co-host had reminisced about spending five minutes with Hushpuppi on the phone in a bid to get the facts on what he does to afford his luxury lifestyle.

Hushpuppi and Daddy Freeze. Photo: Instagram/@daddyfreeze/@hushpuppi

Source: Instagram

According to her, Hushpuppi claimed to be an influencer and also said he had other businesses that all account for his source of income.

Shedding more light on recent happenings, Freeze recounted how he had initially met Hushpuppi in December 2017 when he was invited to Dubai by a mobile phone brand. At the time, he said they hung out and Huspuppi told him he was into social media influencing.

Freeze said he met Hushpuppi again in 2019 when he traveled to Dubai on a COOL FM bonding trip. The media personality said when he interviewed Hushpuppi the second time there was no need to bring up the topic about his source of income.

He said this was because just some months ago Hushpuppi was part of radio program where the subject was clarified.

Responding to those who have accused him of hanging out with a criminal, Freeze stated that he did not know Huhspuppi to be a criminal. He said they wouldn't have hung out if he did.

The OAP went on to note that he does not discriminate against people unless they have been proven guilty.

Watch the full video below:

Earlier on Legit.ng reported that Freeze defended his friendship with Hushpuppi. The OAP made a case for himself after Nigerians called him out. Freeze quoted a bible verse and told his critics to explain it.

[embedded content]

