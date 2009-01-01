Home | News | General | Kogi guber: Supreme Court finally decides Wada's fate

- Musa Wada's candidacy of the PDP for the Kogi gubernatorial poll in 2019 has been upheld in court

- The decision was delivered on Friday, June 26, by the Supreme Court in Abuja

- The apex court ruled that the suit challenging Wada's candidacy by Abubakar Ibrahim lacks merit

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s aspirant in the Kogi 2019 governorship election, Musa Wada, received the Supreme Court's final verdict on his candidacy.

The apex court in Abuja on Friday, June 26, ruled that Wada was rightfully the candidate of the party in the state for the poll.

In a verdict delivered by Justice Amina Augie, the court affirmed Wada's candidacy, Channels TV reports.

Musa Wada

Source: UGC

Justice Augie, on behalf of the court, said that the suit (filed by Abubakar Ibrahim) which challenged Wada’s candidacy on the claim that there were illegal thumb printing of 600 ballot boxes lacks merit.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wada, the defeated candidate of the PDP in the 2019 Kogi governorship election had been cleared of a certificate forgery case filed against him.

The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi state capital, struck out the suit filed by one Abraham John for lacking merit.

John had claimed that the PDP candidate lied in the information he supplied in his First School Leaving Certificate which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He, therefore, asked the court to disqualify Wada from contesting as the candidate of the PDP in the governorship elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Moreover, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state had ordered that all campaign billboards erected across the state in the build-up to the last governorship election in the state be dismantled immediately.

A media aide to the governor, Onogwu Mohammed, disclosed in a statement that Bello also directed that all campaign stickers, plate numbers, handbills and posters embossed on vehicles, tricycles and motorbikes should be removed.

The governor had asked the relevant vehicle inspection agencies to enforce the law immediately.

The statement read that the enforcement of the directive should commence from Thursday, February 6.

Also, Bello on Monday, February 3 paid a courtesy visit to the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin in Abuja for discussions ahead of the planned completion and revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

The governor who was accompanied by key officials of his administration said his visit was to convey the goodwill message of the people of Kogi state to the Russian government for the October 2019 Sochi agreement between the Russian government and Nigeria to revive Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited.

5 years after, Nigerians speak about Buhari's administration | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...