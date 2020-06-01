Home | News | General | Ajimobi to be buried on Sunday

Abiola Ajimobi

By Adeola Badru

FOLLOWING the death Senator Abiola Ajimobi on Thursday, the remains of the late former governor will be interred on Sunday, 28, at his Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke-Ado.

According to a statement by the deceased politician’s family and made available to journalists on Friday evening by Mr Bolaji Tunji, the media aide to the late former governor, Ajimobi would be buried at 12noon on Sunday 28, after the traditional Muslim prayers.

The statement reads: “In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo states, the date for the burial ceremony has been announced.”

“Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke-Ado, Ibadan at 12 noon on Sunday the 28th, of June 2020 after the traditional Muslim prayers.

“To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family appeals to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation. Furthermore, the details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony will be made public by tomorrow (Saturday).

“In the near future, details of a larger funeral gathering will be announced where a lot more of his well-wishers will have the opportunity to pay him their respect.”

Vanguard

