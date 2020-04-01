Home | News | General | Nine passengers abducted in Ondo, N100m ransom demanded
Nine passengers abducted in Ondo, N100m ransom demanded



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Nine passengers abducted in Ondo, N100m ransom demanded

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped nine passengers aboard a commercial bus along lsua highway in Akoko South East area of Ondo state.

Consequently, the abductors have demanded N100m ransom from the families of the victims.

The passengers according to reports were heading from Abuja to Lagos

A family member of one of the victims, Bamidele Ojo who confirmed to newsmen in Akure said that the kidnappers have demanded the ransom before the victims would be released.

The victims were said to be aboard a Toyota Sienna space bus when they were ambushed by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

They were reportedly marched into the forest by their abductors after their vehicle was stopped on the highway.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro who confirmed the incident however said one of the victims has been rescued.

Ikoro said efforts were on to ensure the release of other victims.

He pointed out that the police detectives in the state were working with hunters, local vigilante, and other agencies to effect the release of the victims.

vanguard

