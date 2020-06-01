Home | News | General | JUST IN: Suspected Fulani herdsmen abduct nine travellers in Ondo
Two persons missing, others injured after Anambra communal clash
EFCC to go after Nigerian looters hiding in Ghana — Magu

JUST IN: Suspected Fulani herdsmen abduct nine travellers in Ondo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 7 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nine travellers were on Friday evening abducted in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The passengers who were aboard a Toyota Sienna space bus were in transit through the state when the incident occurred..

alt

Edujandon.com learnt that the victims were on their way to Lagos from Abuja when the gunmen struck and waylaid their vehicle at the Isua-Akoko axis in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the state, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, however, said one of the victims has been rescued.

A family member of one of the victim, Bamidele Ojo, confirmed that the kidnappers have demanded N100m ransom.

ASP Ikoro said efforts were on to ensure the release of other victims

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 171