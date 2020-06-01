Home | News | General | EFCC to go after Nigerian looters hiding in Ghana — Magu

Ibramin Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, vowed to arrest Nigerian looters hiding in neighbouring Ghana.

Magu said the anti-graft agency was putting together resources to apprehend corrupt Nigerians hiding in Ghana, NAN reports..

He spoke on Friday in Abuja when a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP) visited the commission’s headquarters.

The anti-graft Czar said the Commission was partnering with its counterpart in Ghana on the impending asset recovery operation.

Stressing that EFCC will recover Nigeria’s stolen assets stashed in Ghana; he called on citizens to provide the Commission with relevant information.

He said: “Corruption is a borderless crime. We are putting our resources together to allow us go to Ghana without restrictions and recovery our stolen property back home.

“I am appealing to Nigerians to trust the Commission with relevant information about corrupt practices in the country.

“There are a lot of looters hiding in Ghana. We are already talking, we will bring them back. We will go bring the assets back to the country.”

