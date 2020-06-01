Home | News | General | EFCC to go after Nigerian looters hiding in Ghana — Magu
JUST IN: Suspected Fulani herdsmen abduct nine travellers in Ondo
“I Never Said I Spent N35 Billion On Buhari’s Elections” – Tinubu

EFCC to go after Nigerian looters hiding in Ghana — Magu



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ibramin Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, vowed to arrest Nigerian looters hiding in neighbouring Ghana.

Magu said the anti-graft agency was putting together resources to apprehend corrupt Nigerians hiding in Ghana, NAN reports..

alt

He spoke on Friday in Abuja when a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP) visited the commission’s headquarters.

The anti-graft Czar said the Commission was partnering with its counterpart in Ghana on the impending asset recovery operation.

Stressing that EFCC will recover Nigeria’s stolen assets stashed in Ghana; he called on citizens to provide the Commission with relevant information.

He said: “Corruption is a borderless crime. We are putting our resources together to allow us go to Ghana without restrictions and recovery our stolen property back home.

“I am appealing to Nigerians to trust the Commission with relevant information about corrupt practices in the country.

“There are a lot of looters hiding in Ghana. We are already talking, we will bring them back. We will go bring the assets back to the country.”

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 171