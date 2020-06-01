Home | News | General | 10 PDP Governors Set To Decamp To APC – Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has disclosed that 10 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are set to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Friday night, Bello state that the APC was not in any crisis and President Buhari’s intervention saved the party..

In his words; “I can tell you that there are up to 10 PDP governors ready to join APC and you’re gonna see that”

Bello disclosed that the governors that have signified their intention to leave PDP have evaluated APC and recognize the importance of the party towards national development.

In the interview, he noted that there was no crisis within the party and that what played out in last few weeks was disagreement between party brothers that were interested in the development of a common goal, APC.

“There is no crisis in APC what happened few weeks back was just a misunderstanding between members of same political party. And when it mattered most, the leader of the party wade in and the issue was resolved.”

“I want to assure you that after this, the party will be stronger and will move on after that to greater height. Some people may refer to it as crisis but for me, it is just a misunderstanding between brothers. And the storm is over and after storm come into peace”, Bello added.

