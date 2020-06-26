Home | News | General | Ifu Ennada slams ‘yahoo boys apologists’ who called her an “ashawo” for speaking against fraud
Ifu Ennada slams ‘yahoo boys apologists’ who called her an “ashawo” for speaking against fraud



  • 5 hours 26 minutes ago
Big Brother Naija 2018 Star, Ifu Ennada has taken to her social media page to slam ‘yahoo boy apologists’ who criticized and called her an “ashawo” for condemning fraud.

This is coming after the former Big Brother Naija star gave her take on the trending Hushpuppi arrest by the Dubai police over the allegations of being a fraudster..

alt

Ifu Ennada took to her Insta stories to give a shout out to the Dubai police for effecting the arrest of the socialite.

However, the post didn’t go down well with loyal hushpuppi fans and they resorted to sending her demeaning messages as well as calling her a ‘prostitute’.

Ifu then proceeded to share screenshots of the messages they sent to her and wrote in reply: ‘Just incase @officialefcc is looking for upcoming Yahoo Boys. This is what you get for not supporting Fraud. The highest insult you people can call me is “Ashawo”. Me wey no even get sex life. Na spirit husband dey f*ck me na. All of una na “born by mistake”. Dem suppose flush una down toilet.

On a serious note, this is the mindset of some Nigerian youths. The people who see supposed to lead the country tomorrow. Who did this to us? God forbid!

Y’all can keep coming to my DM, I will help you publicise your stupidity!

See screenshots of some of the messages she received ;

