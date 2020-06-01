Home | News | General | Timaya’s ‘Telli Person’ Ft. Phyno and Olamide Warned Hushpuppi Before His Arrest – Fans (Video)
Timaya’s ‘Telli Person’ Ft. Phyno and Olamide Warned Hushpuppi Before His Arrest – Fans (Video)



Most Nigerians on social media have reacted to Timaya’s Telli Person video which resurfaced online after the arrest of Hushpuppi went viral.

The video of Timaya which was released in 2017 titled “Telli Person” was an indirect message to the popular big boy Hushpuppi. The song featured Olamide and Phyno which was a warning to Hushpuppi to be careful of how he flaunts his luxuries and questionable wealth.

