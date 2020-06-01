Home | News | General | “Oshiomhole: A Thug Shouldn’t Complain About His Removal” – Junaid Mohammed

Dr Junaid Mohammed, elder statesman and Second Republic lawmaker, on Friday sadi that the unceremonious removal of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not come to him as a surprise.

Speaking in a chat with INDEPENDENT, Junaid said Oshiomhole became the National Chairman of the party through undemocratic means and should therefore not be a surprise if he was also removed in like manner..

Going down memory lane, Junaid said Oshiomhole, a former textile worker in Kaduna has always been a controversial figure who causes crisis everywhere he goes and in any position he finds himself.

“Oshiomhole’s highhandedness started long before he became the national chairman of APC. I knew him as a young man going to work on a bicycle in Kaduna as a textile worker. He has been known always to be a thug.

“He came into politics with a bit of luck when he became leader of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). Later, he went back to his state where he became governor.

“Thereafter, he became the National chairman of his party but of course, crisis has always followed him everywhere he goes; from the NLC to being Edo state governor to the Chairmanship of APC.

“In the first place, Oshiomhole was brought to be the National chairman of APC in a very undemocratic manner and he is removed in a way which is also undemocratic. So, he can’t complain,” he said.

