Home | News | General | Russian film director who mocked state, church gets suspended sentence
Adesina and Onyema: Different Strokes for Different Folks
NSCDC arrests man over alleged attempt to defile 15-year-old girl in Kano

Russian film director who mocked state, church gets suspended sentence



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 53 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Russian film director who mocked state, church gets suspended sentence

Russian film director who mocked state, church gets suspended sentence

Award-winning Russian film and theatre director, Kirill Serebrennikov, was given a suspended three-year jail sentence on Friday after being convicted of embezzlement, a much more lenient punishment than his supporters had feared.

Many in the liberal cultural establishment saw the case as a bid to silence someone whose work mocked the role of the church and state in Russian society, and leading critic of the Kremlin Alexei Navalny dismissed it as a fabrication.

The 50-year-old artistic director of Moscow’s avant-garde Gogol Centre theatre was found guilty of leading a criminal group that stole 129 million roubles ($1.87 million) in state funds.

Prosecutors had demanded six years’ jail, while the defendants denied any wrongdoing.

The court ordered them to return the stolen funds, and fined Serebrennikov 800,000 roubles ($11,500).

Hundreds of supporters who had gathered outside the court cheered the director and bunched around him as he left the court in a baseball cap, sunglasses and anti-coronavirus face mask.

“Observe social distancing! Don’t infect each another – because we need to fight for the truth!” he told them.

The Kremlin declined to comment. It said it had noted anger among some cultural figures, but that there was no sign of broad public tension around the case.

Serebrennikov’s lawyer said he planned to appeal and seek acquittal, the RIA news agency reported.

It said the court had maintained a lien on some property and money belonging to the defendants.

Navalny, who built his profile by campaigning against establishment corruption, said it was hard to see the outcome as a victory in spite of the unexpectedly lenient sentence.

“Three years suspended for Serebrennikov is criminal punishment for a deliberately fabricated case,” he tweeted.

Reuters

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 168