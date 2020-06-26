Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 23,000, 550 people dead

The total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria has increased to 23,298.

This is after the country recorded 684 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its website.



It added that 554 patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in the country.

The NCDC said, “On the 26th of June 2020, 684 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 23298 cases have been confirmed, 8253 cases have been discharged and 554 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 684 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos(259),Oyo(76), Katsina(69), Delta(66), Rivers(46), Ogun(23), Edo(22), Osun(22), Ebonyi(21), FCT(20), Kaduna(16), Ondo(10), Imo(9), Abia(9), Gombe(5), Plateau(4), Bauchi(4), Ekiti(2), Anambra(1).”

Globally, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 490,771 people since emerging in China last December, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 07pm on Friday.

At least 9,684,490 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,806,500 are considered recovered.

Europe overall has 195,397 deaths from 2,612,452 cases, the United States and Canada 133,285 deaths from 2,547,218 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 106,023 deaths from 2,301,516 cases, Asia 31,928 deaths from 1,158,089 cases, Middle East 14,912 deaths from 705,565 cases, Africa 9,093 deaths from 350,609 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,047 cases.

