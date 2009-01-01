Home | News | General | Nine Lagos-bound passengers kidnapped in Ondo
Nine Lagos-bound passengers kidnapped in Ondo



At least nine passengers heading to Lagos from Abuja were kidnapped in Ondo state on Saturday.

The passengers, who were travelling in a Toyota Sienna bus, were said to have been abducted at Isua area of Akoko south east local government area of Ondo.

They were  said to have been marched into a forest after their attackers ordered them out at gunpoint.

Tee-Leo Ikoro, police public relations officer in the state, confirmed the incident to reporters.

He said one of the victims has been rescued.

A family member of one of the victims, who pleaded anonymity, said the abductors have demanded a ransom of N100 million.

Ikoro said the police were working with hunters, local vigilante and other agencies.

The high level of insecurity in the country has been a source of concern to the government but many unsuccessful attempts have been made to check the situation.

Governors of the south-west had floated Amotekun, a local security outfit, to tackle criminality in the region.

