Nine Lagos-bound passengers kidnapped in Ondo

At least nine passengers heading to Lagos from Abuja were kidnapped in Ondo state on Saturday.





The passengers, who were travelling in a Toyota Sienna bus, were said to have been abducted at Isua area of Akoko south east local government area of Ondo.





They were said to have been marched into a forest after their attackers ordered them out at gunpoint.





Tee-Leo Ikoro, police public relations officer in the state, confirmed the incident to reporters.

He said one of the victims has been rescued.





A family member of one of the victims, who pleaded anonymity, said the abductors have demanded a ransom of N100 million.





Ikoro said the police were working with hunters, local vigilante and other agencies.





The high level of insecurity in the country has been a source of concern to the government but many unsuccessful attempts have been made to check the situation.





Governors of the south-west had floated Amotekun, a local security outfit, to tackle criminality in the region.





