Nine Lagos-bound passengers kidnapped in Ondo
- 42 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
At least nine passengers heading to Lagos from Abuja were kidnapped in Ondo state on Saturday.
The passengers, who were travelling in a Toyota Sienna bus, were said to have been abducted at Isua area of Akoko south east local government area of Ondo.
They were said to have been marched into a forest after their attackers ordered them out at gunpoint.
Tee-Leo Ikoro, police public relations officer in the state, confirmed the incident to reporters.
He said one of the victims has been rescued.
A family member of one of the victims, who pleaded anonymity, said the abductors have demanded a ransom of N100 million.
Ikoro said the police were working with hunters, local vigilante and other agencies.
The high level of insecurity in the country has been a source of concern to the government but many unsuccessful attempts have been made to check the situation.
Governors of the south-west had floated Amotekun, a local security outfit, to tackle criminality in the region.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 176