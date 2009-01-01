Home | News | General | How Jurgen Klopp’s wife stopped him from taking Man Utd job after Sir Alex Ferguson

- Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 after a breathtaking performance at Dortmund

- Red Devils were interested in the manager after Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013

- The tacticians wife reportedly advised him not to join the Old Trafford club

Jurgen Klopp’s wife Ulla is delighted she helped her husband make what seem to be the right choice by joining Liverpool instead of Premier League rivals Manchester United.

With Alex Ferguson’s exit in 2013, the Red Devils sought for a manager and Klopp was considered for the prime job after guiding Borussia Dortmund to back-to-back Bundesliga title glory in 2011 and 2012.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The German tactician also helped the Bundesliga giants emerge runners-up at the 2012/2013 Champions League season with breathaking performances.

Jurgen Klopp and wife Ulla. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has however explained that the manager’s wife stopped his move to United because she did not think it was right.

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

Thompson told TV2 in Norway: "Then Klopp told me he could have taken over Manchester United, but his wife said it wasn't right.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fanzone'

Since joining Liverpool in 2015, the manager has helped the Reds win 1 Premier League, 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup and 1 FIFA Club World Cup.

He has also built a formidable squad for Liverpool as the future of the club is bright with several sensational players having improved trememdously.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Liverpool fan identified as Tony has sensationally begged the Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp to sign Arsenal star Mesut Ozil whom he sees as a good addition to boost the club's midfield.

Klopp and his men are currently topping the Premier League table with 20 points and they are on the verge of winning the title for this season after waiting for 30 years.

Gernot Rohr finally replies NFF over new target for Super Eagles days after signing new deal

So far this term in the English topflight, Liverpool have suffered only one defeat which was the same way they finished last season with only one loss.

The combination of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino has been great for Liverpool as these three forwards have netted 47 goals this term.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...