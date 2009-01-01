Home | News | General | Ajimobi was a very straightforward man - Wife Florence speaks about her hubby in old video

- An old video of Florence Ajimobi is currently making the rounds on social media

- Florence in the video talks about her relationship with her now deceased husband Abiola Ajimobi

- The doting wife described him as a straightforward and blunt man who does not tell lies

A throwback video of former Oyo state first lady, Florence Ajimobi, is currently making the rounds of social media in the wake of the recent demise of her husband, Abiola Ajimobi.

The video appeared to have been recorded with a Channels TV presenter when Florence was going around speaking about her book My Life Like A Rainbow.

In the portion of the video going around in the online community Florence spoke about her now deceased husband and what marriage to him felt like.

According to her, Ajimobi was a straightforward man who presented things the way they appear and did not know how to tell lies.

Florence shared how the revered politician rose to his position without the help of any godfather and how he simply crossed over into politics from the corporate business world.

Speaking about their marriage at the time, Florence recounted how they had gotten married on a Saturday, made a return trip to Lagos the next day and her darling husband was already back at work on a Monday.

She said there was no honeymoon whatsoever because her man made it clear that every other day is a honeymoon.

On Ajimobi’s decision to go into politics, Florence noted that it was the first major issue that kept them apart after 23 years of marriage. According to her, after he shared his intention to run for office, she disagreed with him and put up tantrums with the hope that his decision would be rescinded.

However, she said her husband packed up his bags and traveled to Ibadan. Florence said that they were apart for three months before she finally decided to join him in Ibadan and support his dreams.

Watch the full video below:

Still in a related story about the deceased politician, Legit.ng earlier reported that Khloe Kardashians’ BFF, Malika Haqq, took to social media to mourn Ajimobi. Haqq who disclosed that the late politician was her godfather said the news of his death was heartbreaking. She also shared some of their old photos together.

