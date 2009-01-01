Home | News | General | Man United's predicted line-up in quarter finals FA Cup clash against Norwich City, Ighalo set to handed rare star

- Man United vs Norwich City will see a couple of players rested for the FA Cup clash

- The likes of Ighalo, Lingard, Romero and youngster Willians could make the first team

- The Red Devils last won the FA Cup in 2016 under Louis van Gaal

Man United vs Norwich City could see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hand a rare start to the likes of Odion Ighalo and Jesse Lingard.

The Red Devils are looking to clinch their first title since the Louis van Gaal era in 2016 as they face the Canneries at Carrow Road in the quarter-finals.

United have maintained their beaten run in all competitions to 12 matches since the humiliating defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford since January.

Solskjaer could rest a number of players who started in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United in a mid-week in a bid to keep them fresh.

Ighalo and Lingard could make United's first XI with Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are the only squad members confirmed to out of the fixture.

Sergio Romero will be in goal while youngsters Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will maintain the full-back positions.

Man United vs Norwich: Solskjaer to star Ighalo in FA Cup clash. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly will be at the heart of defence while Scott McTominay and Fred will pair in the midfield.

Paul Pogba could be rested while Bruno Fernandes could be joined by Daniel James and Lingard in the attacking midfield positions.

Ighalo will be ready to make an impact after failing to score in two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

"There'll be a few changes.

"If you want to be a part of a winning Man United team you have to make a couple of changes, but that's the situation we're in.

"We all agreed on we're going to try and finish the season and we're going to do our best to put performances on and make sure players are safe."

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Norwich (FA Cup)

Romero; Williams, Maguire, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; James, Fernandes, Lingard, Ighalo.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims it is harder to win trophies now than during the glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United under Alex Ferguson were unstoppable winning 13 Premier League titles and 38 trophies overall in his 26 years at the dug out at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have only managed to win three trophies since the legendary manager retired in 2013.

