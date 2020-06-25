Home | News | General | Nigerian military wins big against Boko Haram insurgents in Borno (video)

- Nigerian military scored a sizeable victory in the war against insurgents on Thursday, June 25

- Terrorist bases in two communities in Borno were taking out in airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force

- DHQ confirmed well over 35 insurgent fighters killed in the attack on the insurgents

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigeria's Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the successful dislodgement of Boko Haram insurgents in two Borno communities.

Defence spokesperson, Major General John Enenche, revealed this in a statement he rele3ased to the media on Saturday, June 27.

Enenche also released a video of the operation, which was carried out by Nigerian Air Force Task Force which is attached to the Operation Lafiya Dole which is at the forefront of the war against Boko Haram insurgents.

According to Enenche, the air force aircrafts attack areas in Tongule and Bukar Meram communities in Borno to get the insurgents.

Operation Katsina: We've killed 392 bandits, says Nigerian military

He wrote: "A Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs) logistics base has been destroyed and scores of their fighters neutralized in another set of successful air interdiction missions executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the subsidiary Operation LONG REACH."

Enenche said the airstrikes were carried out on Thursday, June 25 after series of surveillance by military forces on two areas.

From his calculation, more than 35 Boko Haram insurgents were killed in the airstrikes.

He said: "The airstrikes were carried out on 25 June 2020, at Tongule and Bukar Meram in Borno State after series of surveillance missions indicated a resurgence of terrorists’ activities at the 2 settlements. Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Enenche released a video of the airstrikes in a tweet on DHQ's official Twitter handle on Saturday.

Anxiety in Benue as 2 NAF officers contract Covid-19 disease

Legit.ng reported recently that the DHQ continued to record massive win in the fight against terrorism with Nigerian troops killing 45 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in several operations from June 11 – 18, a period of one week.

This was disclosed by the coordinator, defence media operations, Major-General Enenche, at a press briefing on Thursday, June 18, at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Nigerian community builds ultramodern Station for Police | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...