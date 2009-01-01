Home | News | General | APC crisis: Nobody has power to undermine Tinubu in APC - Yahaya Bello declares

- Governor Yahaya Bello has said that the crisis rocking the APC will soon be resolved

- Bello declared that nobody has the power to undermine Tinubu in APC

- The governor also added that 10 PDP governors would soon join APC

Despite the crisis rocking ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has declared that about 10 governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon dump their party.

TheCable reports that he spoke when he appeared as a guest on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television, on Friday, June 25.

Legit.ng gathered that while responding to a question on if the APC would fall apart when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office, Bello said that was not possible.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state says 10 governors elected on the platform of PDP will soon join APC. Credit: Twitter/Yahaya Bello

Source: Twitter

The governor also responded to the question on if Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the APC, was currently being sidelined, considering recent events.

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a leader, a father, a founding member of this great party. He contributed immensely to making sure that the party attains the height it has attained today. He has paid his due and continues to pay his due.

“Nobody, however highly placed or lowly placed you are in the party, will ever undermine that great leader. Nobody is undermining him. He is still a father; he’s one of our national leaders and he continues to contribute.

“In the whole of this misunderstanding so far, nobody has heard him making any comments for or against anybody that has a different or opposing opinion. Rather, he continues to maintain and play that fatherly role. Both APC and PDP gravitate towards him.

“So, nobody is going to say that he’s being undermined or he’s going to be removed. No. We need him; he needs us and he will continue to be a leader of our great party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Bello expressed confidence that the governing APC would continue to wax stronger notwithstanding the crisis threatening the soul of the party in recent times.

It was reported that Governor Bello made the comment while featuring on a Channels programme on Friday, June 26.

The governor debunked allegations that the happenings in the party was a grand plot to scheme out the party's national leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu out of 2023 political arrangements.

