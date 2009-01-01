Home | News | General | Arrest yahoo boys alongside their girlfriends - Actress Etinosa tells police (video)

Controversial Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has taken to social media with some words for police officers and how they should go about their duties when dealing with internet fraudsters.

According to Etinosa, internet fraudsters should not be arrested alone but should be picked up with the female lovers in their circle.

The movie star in a video post shared on her verified Instagram page said it made no sense that the yahoo boys will be nabbed while their girlfriends are often left to roam free.

She noted that since the ladies also enjoy from the ill-gotten proceeds of their lovers they should also be made to bear the consequences.

Actress Etinosa Idemudia.

Source: Instagram

Citing herself as an example, the actress noted that if she was ever arrested as an internet fraudster her lover must also be picked up by security operatives.

In a different portion of the video, the actress indirectly made a call for alleged fraudster Ray Hushpuppi’s girlfriend to be picked up.

Watch the video below:

Some of her fans were spotted in the comment section reacting to the video. Read what they had to say below:

bastineblinks: "Na the only true u don talk since I know u be this."

madu_benard1: "First time you are making sense."

anichimep: "She is saying the truth."

bassey.silvia: "Girlfriend still, beta nau, all d friends wey follow grove d money supposed follow go jail too."

blessedgirl_only: "There is no place in d Bible or law that's states for better,or for worst wen it comes to boy friend and girlfriend oo....guys no come for me ooo."

msharnuh: "I swear Shebi they die there when there’s money nipls u will keep dieing there too in times of problem."

