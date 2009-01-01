Home | News | General | More problems for 1 big player at Real Madrid as relationship with Zidane reaches breaking point

- Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane have been having problems since 2018

- The manager has left the Welshman out of the team

- Bale is now regular in the Los Blancos bench and reports say the player is upset

Reports from Spain have it that Zinedine Zidane’s relationship with Gareth Bale has reached its lowest ebb after the duo had series of bust-ups which resulted in the player being dropped from the team.

According to ESPN, the situation between the manager and the player has become so personal and looks beyond repair.

The situation reportedly started during the 2018 Champions League final victory against Liverpool.

Bale was left out of the starting line-up for that game but the winger was introduced in the second half when the game was at 1-1 before he went on to score a brace to seal the title for Los Blancos.

Zidane left as manager of the club days later and their relationship deteriorated fast when the Frenchman returned as manager of the club in 2019 as the Welshman is frequently named as a substitute in key matches.

Bale was on the bench during Madrid’s Champions League loss to Manchester City as well as their win over Barcelona in February.

He then failed to impress in a rare start against relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Man United have been offered the chance to snap up James Rodriguez from Real Madrid for a cut-off price.

Gareth Bale warms up on the touchline during a game. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

United have been long-term admirers of Rodriguez who signed for Madrid after his exploits at the 2014 World Cup.

The report added Perez is also looking to reduce Real’s staggering wage bill with Rodriguez currently on a massive £250,000-a-week wages.

As such, a move to United is viewed as the most likely, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to add reinforcements within his ranks.

Legit.ng earlier reported that it was fight to finish on Wednesday night, June 24 as Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos’ goals helped Real Madrid return to the La Liga summit with just seven games left to play.

Los Blancos host Mallorca at their training ground Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in midweek La Liga action and claimed all three points after the game ended 2-0.

[embedded content]

